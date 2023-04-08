Barbara Barrow Apr 8, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Man suffers multiple gunshot wounds at Danville's Buffalo Wild Wings; police say it was an 'isolated incident' The investigation is continuing. Downtown Danville eatery that closed during pandemic plans to reopen with more space, bar Owner Rick Barker, plans to bring The Garage back to life at 530 Craghead St. Police: Shooting at Danville's Buffalo Wild Wings occurred following argument The victim is a Danville resident. Martinsville woman dies in crash A 26-year-old Martinsville woman died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Pittsylvania County, the Virginia State Poli… Danville police: Man hit, killed by train A 39-year-old Danville man was killed after being hit by a train Sunday morning.