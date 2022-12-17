 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bernard

Bernard

Bernard came in to our shelter with his brother Benson. Bernard is about five months old and weighs 41 pounds.... View on PetFinder

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert