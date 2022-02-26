Best Shot for Feb. 28
Police said it "does not appear to be a random act of violence."
Blue Ridge Rock Festival steers away from Pittsylvania County, instead heads to Virginia International Raceway
The new location officially was announced Friday when tickets went on sale for the four-day festival set Sept. 8-11.
After decades of education dedication, former Danville principal now enjoying a quieter life in retirement
Chances are if you grew up in the Danville Public Schools system from the 60s until after the turn of the century, you ran into Robert “Bob” Haskins at some point.
Two men were injured after a fight escalated into gunfire early Friday morning at the Pilot Travel Center in Danville, authorities reported.
More and more business prospects have eyes on the Dan River Region.
Though occupying their station for less than a year, Antonio and Shawnte Hodges are already infusing new energy, passion and innovation into the local ministry and its various constituent programs.
If the latest COVID-19 projection model pans out, infections in the Dan River Region could reach all-time lows by mid-April.
Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow recently congratulated two Virginia teachers who were recognized this month by the White Ho…
The Pittsylvania County Schools’ human resources department is seeking qualified teacher candidates to fill various positions throughout the d…
Pittsylvania County is about to make even more cash from trash.