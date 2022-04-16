Best Shot for Monday, April 18
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 24-year-old suspect is in custody following a 7-hour standoff in Danville early Friday morning.
'Goodbye, I love you.' Widow remembers 26-year-old husband who died following Danville motorcycle wreck
Since the incident, the Danville Police Department has been inundated with calls and tips about the wreck.
An attorney filed a motion claiming a conflict of interest and has been removed from the case.
Kevin Newton plays horn as part of Grammy-nominated band Imani Winds.
A former Martinsville physician has been cleared by the Virginia Board of Medicine and has filed suit against Sovah Health for wrongful termination.
Pittsylvania County authorities seized 68 dogs from a home in Hurt on Tuesday.
DRY FORK — In Tunstall High School’s auditorium Wednesday afternoon, Elijah Byrd officially signed his letter of intent to further his basebal…
The pursuit started in Halifax County.
Teenager pleads guilty in shooting at Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair, could get life plus three years in prison
Tito Nathaniel Cobbs pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of murder in Pittsylvania County Circuit Court.
The Danville Church & Tutorial Program, formerly known as the Danville Church-based Tutorial program, has received a grant that will allow the organization to pay tutors up to $50 an hour.