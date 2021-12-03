Best Shot for Monday, Dec. 6
A Gretna man was shot and killed while attempting to attack his estranged wife in her Forest home Friday evening, according to the Bedford County Sheriff's Office.
The Scott family — relatives of Danville's icon Wendell Scott — is game-show feuding again after winning their first appearance in the summer.
On Nov. 19, the county sent notices to all property owners following a reassessment process that spanned more than a year.
Face with a staff shortage — a situation familiar to nearly all facets of the region and county — Danville Parks and Recreation has called a timeout and canceled the upcoming winter sports basketball league.
Clarence James Martin Jr., the man fatally shot on Nov. 17 in Danville, was found by police on the front porch of 130 Rocklawn Ave., along with a firearm, according to search warrants.
It has been seven months since Tonya Barker received a new pair of lungs due to a rare, chronic lung disease.
The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville is looking for 16 teachers to become students in a new coaching institute.
Restrictions are in place after a crash damaged a traffic control box that operates the signal at Piney Forest Road and Nor-Dan Drive, the cit…
A Saturday evening fire damaged a deck of a home at 133 Westmoreland Court in Danville.
Still in high-risk zones for COVID-19, Danville and Pittsylvania County on opposite ends of positivity spectrum
When it comes to the current state of the pandemic, a few miles can make all the difference.