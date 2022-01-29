Best Shot for Monday, Jan. 31
A 71-year-old Danville man died after being hit in the roadway Monday evening in Pittsylvania County, Virginia State Police report.
A school bus driver has been charged in a wreck that occurred Wednesday morning in Blairs.
With a 'servant-leader's heart,' family, colleagues remember Danville police officer who died of cancer
Danville police officer Chris Agee, 48, died of cancer Sunday.
There were no major injuries in the incident, Virginia State Police Sgt. B. Draper said at the scene. The wreck occurred at U.S. 29 and East Witt Road.
After having his bonus and severance-pay extension yanked away, Pittsylvania County's former administrator who was fired early this month has reached an agreement with the county.
There were no injuries after a work van crashed into an apartment building Monday afternoon in Danville, authorities reported.
Following a quick closed session Thursday night, the Danville School Board unanimously voted to continue requiring students to wear masks at the city’s schools.
Two solar projects are planned in Pittsylvania County.
One Henry County inmate is dead, one is charged with involuntary manslaughter and a third has been charged with the willful delivery of a controlled substance to a prisoner.
A Saturday afternoon Danville house fire blamed on an overloaded electrical circuit displaced a family of three, fire authorities reported.