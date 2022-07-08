Best Shot for Monday, July 11
A 20-year-old Danville suspect is wanted in a fatal shooting Saturday evening in Caswell County, North Carolina.
A Danville man was struck and killed by a vehicle on Piney Forest Road on Sunday night.
After 139 years of family ownership, H.W. Brown Florist on Chestnut Street in Danville’s Old West End is changing hands.
For nine years, Richard Gilb and his children have lived in a trailer off Whitmell School Road in Pittsylvania County.
After years of swirling debate, the Long Mill Dam is coming down in Danville.
The victim will have the bullet in his head for the rest of his life and has suffered headaches, hearing loss and insomnia, Danville Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Newman said.
After working as a real estate broker in Danville, he wanted something new to do that was a little more fun and carefree. He’s now doing exactly what he wanted to do when he grew up.
The Long Mill dam will soon be history.
A Danville suspect in a deadly shooting in Yanceyville, North Carolina, is being held in jail with no bond.
Whiting-Turner, the contractor tasked with building the Caesars Virginia casino and hotel resort in Schoolfield, held an outreach event for wo…