Best Shot for Monday, June 27
A Danville man died following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Franklin County.
The agreement between the Danville Industrial Development Authority and The Alexander Company for development of the iconic White Mill building has been extended.
Officials with the Virginia State Police have charged a North Carolina suspect in a fatal hit-and-run last week in Pittsylvania County.
Watch now: 'It felt like it was being bounced up and down like a basketball,' as tree slices through Danville home
A huge tree crashed through a home at 371 Mowbray Arch in Danville on Friday evening.
A 13-year-old injured in a wreck involving a golf cart and a car last week has died.
Plans for a whitewater channel in front of the White Mill building will get a boost from the Danville Regional Foundation.
It looks like Danville City Council will vote at its next meeting whether to tear down the Long Mill Dam, following years of on-and-off debate…
Brittany Nicole Poole was discovered dead by Danville police at 553 Lands End Road on June 8.
EDEN — An Eden woman was charged Friday in the death of another woman who was found unresponsive at the Hampton Inn on Van Buren Road, police said.
One woman is dead and another injured after they were hit while pushing a disabled SUV on U.S. 58 Wednesday night in Pittsylvania County, state police report.