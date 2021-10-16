Best Shot for Monday, Oct. 18
The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the deadly shooting last month at the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair, author…
"The police department cannot speak on the motive for this homicide, as the investigation is ongoing, but investigators do not believe this to be a random act nor are any further suspects being sought," authorities announced in a Monday evening news release.
Police found the woman, identified as Elizabeth Morris Adkins, dead inside her home.
Woman seriously hurt in Eden shooting; Danville man — who had an outstanding domestic violence protective order — is charged
The victim, Angela Williams, was taken to a local trauma care facility and was in serious but stable condition, police said.
Danville woman struggles with COVID impacts months after being on a ventilator.
A Monday evening fire blamed on a neon sign caused minor damage to Danville’s Western Sizzlin restaurant.
With cases still growing, Pittsylvania-Danville Health District only locality in Virginia not seeing COVID-19 retreat
The Dan River Region is in a slow growth trajectory.
While some of the items were planned, many came about "due to insufficient performance from Purpose Driven Events’ vendors," county leaders wrote in a news release Tuesday.
Former Dan River coaches Ferrell Edmunds and the late David Bullins and Dennis Saunders wore many different hats over the course of their coaching careers.
The Danville Police Department announced its new Peace Community Center — officially opening in December — to the public Wednesday afternoon.