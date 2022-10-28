Best Shot for Sunday, Oct. 30
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 59-year-old Dry Fork man died in a single-vehicle crash Friday evening, Virginia State Police report.
A tenant is joining The Alexander Company's and the Danville Industrial Development Authority's White Mill project.
After a feisty exchange and calls for unity, open seat on Pittsylvania County board officially in hands of judge
The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday evening officially turned the process to pick a replacement board member over to the court system following yet another feisty exchange that ultimately ended in a call for unity.
Officials had expected construction to begin this month, but that has been pushed back until financing for the $85 million project has closed.
David L. Fuquay, of Townes Funeral Home, announced recently that Laten Ford has been named the new manager of Townes Funeral Home in Danville.
Danvillians can expect to see a few of their police officers on motorcycles patrolling the city's streets and working ceremonial events.
Organizer and Danville City Councilman Barry Mayo said the event is to connect those looking for jobs with businesses in need of employees.
A man accidentally fell to his death on Sunday at Grandfather Mountain in Avery County.
What one 'Our 2 Moms' star from Statesville has to say about the show's theme: “... It's really hard to love who you love and be in a very conservative town."
Officials from the city and Delorean Power held a ribbon-cutting for Danville Utilities' 10.5-megawatt battery project Tuesday morning.