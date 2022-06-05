Best Shot for Tuesday, June 7
Danville tenant: 'They're forcing us out.' But new owner says rent hikes are 'just moving to current market value.'
Bridge Street Properties bought the 74-unit Dan River Crossing Apartments through a foreclosure sale in April 2021.
Ciealita Thornton, 42, and Lakeisha Woody, 36, died from their injuries.
Ex-nurse from Danville sentenced for ‘tampering’ with opioids at Winston-Salem hospital. She took drugs, replaced them with saline, investigators say.
A former Novant Health nurse was sentenced Wednesday for tampering with drugs. She was already serving a prison sentence for a similar crime.
A 16-year-old was arrested and charged after a reported online post to shoot at a school, the Danville Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon.
A fire damaged a crematorium at Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Home on U.S. 58 on Thursday afternoon.
The 3,500-acre park was one of the top two sites in the country considered by the South Korea-based automobile manufacturer, said Del. Danny Marshall, R-Danville. The project would have brought about 8,500 jobs to the Dan River Region, he said.
A steady climb of cases is expected until a mid-July peak.
Danville is getting a third Starbucks location on Piney Forest Road next to Golden Skillet. Also, a new Biscuitville is being built nearby, across from that eatery's current location.
Commonwealth Home Health Care on Wednesday announced plans to open a new operation in Blairs and bring 26 new jobs.
Watch now: With TikTok, 30-year-old former Danville resident shares journey with schizophrenia — one video clip at a time
The short clips are a way for Daniel Hale to unglue the stigma society sticks on mental illnesses.