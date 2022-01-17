Best Shot for Wednesday, Jan. 19
Related to this story
Most Popular
A lawsuit against Purpose Driven Events accuses the concert promoter of breach of contract for failure to pay for work performed.
Suspect, previously facing weapon charge, indicted on first-degree murder count in Danville shooting
Khaleel Latwain Rodgers surrendered himself to authorities Thursday, the Danville Police Department announced Friday afternoon.
Authorities have arrested a North Carolina suspect in a Jan. 4 burglary of a Danville pawn shop.
A shifting forecast has increased the threat of ice Sunday, lowering snowfall totals and creating a danger of power outages as a massive winter storm develops and spirals toward the Mid-Atlantic.
The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office has identified the victims in a December arson and double homicide as two men from Mexico.
DRY FORK — For years on end, the Tunstall Trojans had always been on the losing side when facing the George Washington Eagles.
Residents and visitors to Danville soon will be able to zip around on rented electric scooters.
Even amid mind-boggling COVID-19 infection rates that continue to set records in the Dan River Region, the real number of people getting sick is likely much higher.
A powerful winter storm blasted the Dan River Region on Sunday leaving behind a frozen crusty coating on nearly every surface.
Northam declares state of emergency ahead of storm; Danville could get 4 to 6 inches of snow, then ice
The watch spans from late Saturday night into Sunday morning.