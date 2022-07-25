Best Shot for Wednesday, July 27
Danville's Lidl grocery store is closing at the end of the month.
A 19-year-old has been charged in a Sunday evening shooting in Danville.
An elderly Pittsylvania County woman was stabbed in her hand after someone broke into her home Saturday, authorities report.
Next week, Biscuitville will open its newest location in Danville: right across the road from the old one.
A fox — known to have bitten at least two people in the vicinity of Mount Cross Road and Tyler Avenue on Thursday — has tested positive for rabies, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District reported Sunday evening.
Former community college financial aid director gets 5-plus years in $230K theft of student aid funds
Kiesha Lashawn Pope used the money for car repairs, retail shopping, a vacation on Disney Cruise Line and expenses for her imprisoned fiancé's minor-aged children, officials said.
George Washington High School's class of 1972 — the largest ever to graduate there — will reunite in October not only to stroll down memory lane, but also to experience the "new" Danville.
A teen will spend at least 40 years in prison for a deadly 2021 shooting at the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair.
Arizona Diamondbacks’ left-handed reliever and former Tunstall standout Joe Mantiply heading 2022 All-Star Game on Tuesday as a relief pitcher for the NL.
Totaling $1.426 million, the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors this week gave the green light for contracts for design and engineering services to Schnabel Engineering, the county reported in a news release.