Best Shot for Wednesday, July 27

  • 0
Bear

Douglas and Margaret Stovall submitted this photo of a bear and said "We live in the woods near White Oak Mountain. Our recent visitor noticed the welcome flag and helped himself to the water in the bird bath."

