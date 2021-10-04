Best Shot for Wednesday, Oct. 6
Related to this story
Most Popular
“If you want to leave, take good care, hope you make a lot of nice friends out there.” — from “Wild World” by Cat Stevens
Pittsylvania County officials rescinded permits for the Blue Ridge Country Festival because there were no plans for security, traffic and other items.
Authorities search for persons of interest after deadly shooting at Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair
- Updated
The sheriff's office released an image Wednesday and asked anyone with information to contact Pittsylvania County Crime Stoppers at 800-791-0044.
A Pittsylvania County supervisor retaliated against the county’s former social services director after she gave a First Amendment-protected speech at a state board meeting, a jury concluded Thursday in federal court in Roanoke.
Danville has lost not only a former mayor, but a major player in economic development.
- Updated
Bobby Lee James, 69, the owner of Seafood and More, received one year and a day in prison.
Promoters say local health officials requested event be shelved, but health department spokesperson said state agency did not cancel the festival, or ask or advise the promoters to do so.
Authorities said the agency didn't pay time-and-a-half when employees worked more than 40 hours a week.
Check out the latest real estate transfers in Danville and Pittsylvania County.
The possibility of limiting solar development in Pittsylvania County will be a topic for discussion Tuesday for the legislative committee of t…