Briar
Danville police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting death of a 23-year-old at the Woodside Village Apartment complex.
It was about 5 p.m. when two men robbed the American National Bank & Trust at 1407 South Boston Road, police reported in a news release.
An elderly Pittsylvania County woman was stabbed in her hand after someone broke into her home Saturday, authorities report.
The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District does not know the individuals' conditions or whether they sought immediate treatment, which is critical after a bite or scratch from a rabid animal.
Officers found 23-year-old Darick Lamont Richardson II, of Danville, in the parking lot near the F and K buildings at Woodside Village suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
A fox — known to have bitten at least two people in the vicinity of Mount Cross Road and Tyler Avenue on Thursday — has tested positive for rabies, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District reported Sunday evening.
George Washington High School's class of 1972 — the largest ever to graduate there — will reunite in October not only to stroll down memory lane, but also to experience the "new" Danville.
Piedmont Infusion Services, Danville owner to pay $310K to settle fraud allegations; whistleblower helps in probe
The owner of Piedmont Infusion Services in Danville has agreed to a settlement with the United States Department of Justice over allegations of falsely billing Medicare and Medicaid after a former employee provided whistleblower information, federal authorities announced this week.
Aerofarms is expanding and adding 66 more jobs at its facility.
A SplatRBall water bead blaster — touted by the manufacturer as “the future of outdoor fun” — is raising concerns in Danville, authorities report.