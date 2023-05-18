TRUMP: Timothy Parlatore, a key lawyer for former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he left the legal team, a move that comes as a special counsel investigation into the retention of classified documents shows signs of being in its final stages.

IDAHO STABBINGS: A grand jury on Tuesday indicted Bryan Kohberger, charged in the Nov. 13, 2022, stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, allowing prosecutors to skip a planned weeklong preliminary hearing set for late June.

POLLUTION: A BP subsidiary will pay a $40 million penalty and install technology to control releases of benzene and other contaminants at its Whiting oil refinery on the Indiana shoreline of Lake Michigan, Biden administration officials said Wednesday. Additionally, the company will invest about $197 million in improvements.

KIDNAPPED: A gang kidnapped about 50 migrants in northern Mexico in the latest of a series of mass abductions, though nine were later found, Mexico's president and police said Wednesday.

GUNS: The Supreme Court said Wednesday that Illinois can, for now, keep in place a new law that bars the sale of certain semi-automatic guns and large-capacity magazines. The high court denied an emergency request from people challenging the law, which bans so-called assault weapons.

ITALY FLOODS: Exceptional rains Wednesday in a drought-struck region of northern Italy swelled rivers over their banks, killing at least eight people, forcing the evacuation of thousands and prompting officials to warn that Italy needs a national plan to combat climate change-induced flooding.

