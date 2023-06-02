LOANS: A Republican measure overturning President Joe Biden's student loan cancellation plan passed the Senate on Thursday and awaits an expected veto. Biden pledged to keep in place up to $20,000 in federal student loans. The Supreme Court heard arguments in February with a decision expected in the coming weeks.

SENTENCED: A member of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group who was part of a security detail for former President Donald Trump's longtime adviser Roger Stone before storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced Thursday to more than four years in prison. Roberto Minuta was among six Oath Keeper members convicted by jurors of seditious conspiracy.

ECONOMY: The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose to 232,000 last week but remains at healthy levels that continue to show a strong U.S. labor market, data showed Thursday. The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate also climbed this week to its highest level since November.

POLLUTION: A federal appeals court put on hold an Environmental Protection Agency regulation aimed at reducingMissouri air pollution that can drift into other states, drawing criticism from environmentalists but praise from state Attorney General Andrew Bailey, who Wednesday called the proposal "unconstitutional overreach."

SUDAN: The White House said Thursday it will impose sanctions against key defense companies and people who "perpetuate violence" in Sudan as the warring sides failed to abide by a cease-fire in the African nation.

GRIM FIND: Authorities in Mexican found 45 bags containing human remains in a gorge on the outskirts of Guadalajara and are trying to determine how many bodies are there, the state prosecutor's office in Jalisco said Wednesday night. Authorities were looking for seven people reported missing last week when they found the site.