LEAK: U.S. Magistrate Judge David Hennessy on Friday ordered a Massachusetts Air National Guard member accused of leaking highly classified military documents to remain behind bars while he awaits trial, saying Jack Teixeira breached his obligation to protect U.S. national security information.

SPACE: Jeff Bezos' rocket company Blue Origin won a $3.4 billion NASA contract Friday to develop a lunar lander named Blue Moon, two years after it lost out to SpaceX. It will be used to transport astronauts to the lunar surface as early as 2029.

EXECUTIONS: Iran on Friday executed three men accused of deadly violence during last year's anti-government protests despite objections from human rights groups. Authorities allege Majid Kazemi, Saleh Mirhashemi and Saeed Yaghoubi killed a police officer and two others in Isfahan during protests in November.

RIOTS: Washington, D.C., police Officer Department Lt. Shane Lamond was arrested Friday on charges he lied about leaking confidential information to Proud Boys extremist group leader Enrique Tarrio and obstructed an investigation after group members destroyed a Black Lives Matter banner in the nation's capital on Jan. 6, 2021. Earlier this month, Tarrio and three other leaders were convicted of seditious conspiracy charges.

TENSIONS: Mideast-based commanders of the U.S., British and French navies transited the Strait of Hormuz on Friday aboard an American warship, a sign of their unified approach to keep the crucial waterway open after Iran seized two oil tankers and sent tensions soaring.

CONTRACT: American Airlines reached a tentative labor agreement Friday with pilots who recently raised the possibility of a strike against the nation's biggest airline if they were unable to get a new contract with higher pay.