BRIEFLY TECH FEUD:Stepping up a feud with Washington over technology and security, China's government on Sunday told users of computer equipment deemed sensitive to stop buying products from the biggest U.S. memory chipmaker, Micron Technology Inc.

BAR SHOOTING:Three people were killed and two others wounded — including one critically — in a shooting at a Kansas City, Missouri, bar early Sunday, police said. Multiple officers responded to the shooting at Klymax Lounge that was reported just before the bar's 1:30 a.m. closing time.

MEXICO CITY:Mexican prosecutors announced Saturday night that they are withdrawing a case against a woman who was sentenced to six years in prison for killing a man as he raped and attacked her. In a ruling last week that touched off a public outcry, a court in Mexico State said that while it agreed 23-year-old Roxana Ruiz was raped in 2021, it found her guilty of homicide.

NEW TRIAL:A new trial was ordered for a man who spent more than a decade and a half on Ohio's death row in the 2006 death of the 3-year-old son of his former live-in girlfriend. Lamont Hunter, 54, was convicted of aggravated murder, child endangering and rape in the death of Trustin Blue. Prosecutors agreed to a new trial after the deputy coroner who initially ruled the boy's death a homicide changed that opinion two years ago after reviewing evidence she hadn't previously been given.

SOUTH KOREA:South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday pledged more cooperation in building stable industrial supply chains and addressing the challenges posed by nuclear-armed North Korea as they met in Seoul after the Group of Seven meetings in Japan.

HEZBOLLAH:The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah put on a show of force Sunday, extending a rare media invitation to one of its training sites in southern Lebanon, where its forces staged a simulated military exercise.

