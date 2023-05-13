TRUMP INDICTMENT: Mark Pomerantz, an ex-prosecutor who once oversaw Manhattan's years long investigation of former President Donald Trump, declined to substantively answer questions at a closed-door deposition Friday of the House Judiciary Committee, according to a Republican lawmaker in the meeting.

DEFICIT: This year's projected government budget deficit jumped by $130 billion, due in part to a proposed change to student loan repayment plans and a series of bank rescues organized by federal regulators, the Congressional Budget Office said Friday.

SUDAN: The U.N. envoy for Sudan on Friday welcomed a deal between the country's warring generals promising safe passage to civilians fleeing the conflict and protection for humanitarian operations in the East African nation.

GAZA STRIP: Israeli airstrikes killed a senior militant commander in the Gaza Strip and Palestinian militants fired rockets toward Jerusalem on Friday, further escalating the most violent flare-up in months despite efforts to broker a cease-fire.

KHAN: Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan left a high court in Islamabad on Friday after being granted broad protection from arrest in multiple legal cases against him. The ruling struck a blow to the government in a standoff that sparked days of rioting by Khan's followers.

PICKETING: United Airlines pilots marched in picket lines at major airports on Friday as they push for higher pay. The pilots are unlikely to strike anytime soon, however. Federal law makes it difficult for unions to conduct strikes in the airline industry, and the last walkout at a U.S. carrier was more than a decade ago.