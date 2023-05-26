Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

UKRAINE: The head of the Russian private military contractor Wagner claimed Thursday that his forces have started pulling out of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine and handing over control to the Russian military, days after he said Wagner troops captured the ruined city. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also said Thursday that European allies are developing a program to train Ukrainian forces on the F-16 fighter jet.

ECONOMY: The U.S. economy grew at a lackluster 1.3% annual rate from January through March as businesses wary of an economic slowdown trimmed inventories, the government said Thursday. But consumer spending rose at a 3.8% annual pace, the most in nearly two years.

PROFILING: The Justice Department issued new guidance Thursday emphasizing investigations must be free from bias involving race and gender or against people with disabilities. Anti-profiling rules were also expanded to include thousands more people who are part of the justice system.

IRAN MISSILE: Iran unveiled on Thursday in Tehran what it called the latest iteration of its liquid-fueled Khorramshahr ballistic missile amid wider tensions with the West over its nuclear program. The Khorramshahr-4 has a 1,240-mile range.

TREATMENT: Pfizer received full approval Thursday for its COVID-19 pill Paxlovid against the coronavirus, allowing the drug to remain on the market indefinitely. Over 11 million prescriptions were dispensed since the Food and Drug Administration allowed emergency use in late 2021.

FLIGHT: Virgin Galactic completed what's expected to be its final test flight Thursday before taking paying customers on brief trips to space, marking what the space tourism company described as a "fantastic achievement." Six employees landed at Spaceport America in New Mexico after the short flight.