FERRY ACCIDENT: One person died and nearly 100 were rescued after a ferry in the Philippines struck floating debris and took on water Saturday, police said. It was the third such incident to hit the country in just over a week.

MANHUNT: The suspect in the shooting and wounding of two Florida police officers Saturday was fatally shot by SWAT team members several hours later after he barricaded himself in a hotel in Orlando's tourist district, culminating a manhunt across central Florida, police officials said.

ISRAEL: A Palestinian gunman on Saturday opened fire in central Tel Aviv, killing an Israeli security guard before he was shot and killed by police, authorities said.

MIGRANTS: Mexico's immigration agency said late Friday it found 491 migrants held at a compound by the side of a highway east of Mexico City, a route frequently used by migrant smugglers.

FLORIDA: After the College Board refused to modify its Advanced Placement psychology course to comply with Florida's limits on teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity, the state education commissioner said late Friday the state believed the psychology course could be taught "in its entirety."

HATE CRIME: Police arrested a 17-year-old high school student on a hate-motivated murder charge in the fatal stabbing of professional dancer O' Shae Sibley, who was gay, during an altercation at a New York City gas station July 29. "Parents lost a child, a child, to something that was clearly a hate crime," Mayor Eric Adams said Saturday during a news conference.