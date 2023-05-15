NEW HAMPSHIRE:Police in New Hampshire are investigating a shooting at a graduation party that wounded four people, police said. The victims in the shooting in Manchester, all in their 20s, were expected to survive, police said.

LOUISVILLE:A shooting sparked by a dispute inside a business left one person dead and four wounded in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, authorities said Sunday. Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said two men and two women were found wounded in one location and taken to a hospital, while another man was found shot a short distance away and was also taken to a hospital, where he died.

MINNEAPOLIS:The Minnesota Democratic Party will consider expelling anyone involved in a brawl that broke out over nominations for a Minneapolis City Council seat. At least two people were injured in Saturday's confrontation.

INDIANA SHOOTING:Police in central Indiana are investigating a shooting that left six people wounded. Police said in a statement the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday in Anderson, a city of about 29,000 people about 40 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

UKRAINE WAR:The head of Russia's Wagner private army suggested Sunday that four Russian military aircraft that reportedly crashed Saturday in a region that borders Ukraine may have been shot down by Russia's own forces. Russian officials have not commented.

BANGLADESH:Thousands of people hunkered down Sunday in monasteries, pagodas and schools, seeking shelter from Cyclone Mocha, a powerful storm that slammed into the coast of Myanmar, tearing roofs off buildings and killing at least three people. Mocha made landfall Sunday.