DIPLOMACY: The war in Ukraine was top of U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's agenda Wednesday as he started a two-day trip to Washington carrying the message that post-Brexit Britain remains an essential American ally in a world of emboldened authoritarian states. He will meet with President Joe Biden on Thursday at the White House.

RICHMOND SHOOTING: A gunman targeted an 18-year-old graduate he had a long-running dispute with in Tuesday's shooting outside the city-owned Altria Theater in Richmond, Va., after the graduation ceremony for Huguenot High School, police said. Amari Pollard, 19, was arraigned Wednesday on two counts of second-degree murder, Richmond's top prosecutor said.

CAR THEFTS: New York City filed a lawsuit against Hyundai and Kia late Tuesday, joining a host of other cities beset by car thefts due to a flaw that made some car models highly susceptible to theft. Viral how-to videos on TikTok and other sites show how to start the cars using only USB cables and a screwdriver.

CAPITOL RIOT: Peter G. Moloney, 58, of Bayport, N.Y., who owns funeral homes on Long Island, was arrested Wednesday on charges that he sprayed wasp killer at police officers and attacked journalists during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said.

TIKTOK: Two U.S. senators on Tuesday asked TikTok to explain what they called "misleading or inaccurate" responses about how the Chinese-owned social media platform stores and provides access to U.S. user data after recent news reports raised questions.

VOLCANO: Kilauea, the second largest volcano in Hawaii, began erupting Wednesday after a threemonth pause, U.S. Geological Survey officials said.