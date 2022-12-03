Bug is a handsome big guy who has a happy personality. He gets along well with other dogs and is... View on PetFinder
A 25-year-old Danville woman died in a single-vehicle crash on the Danville Expressway, authorities report.
Former Lou's Antiques building in downtown Danville to be demolished early next year, turned into green space
By early next year, the downtown building that once housed Schewel’s Furniture and later Lou’s Antiques will be gone.
The Madonna and Child, a fixture in Danville's Christmastime skyline, shining brighter than ever thanks to makeover
The iconic 60-foot structure was built in the shops at the former Schoolfield Mill.
Renovations are underway to convert the former Doctors Building at Main and Holbrook streets into a 45-room boutique hotel.
Police say Austin Lee Edwards, 28, met the girl online and obtained her information by deceiving her with a false identity, known as “catfishing." Edwards was a Virginia State Trooper until his resignation last month.
For Danville tax revenues, no early bets with temporary casino opening next year; Caesars Virginia stays mum on details
City officials are not expecting a windfall from the opening of a temporary casino the middle of next year. But any extra, unexpected revenue from the facility in fiscal year 2023-24 would be spent on one-time projects.
The Danville Life Saving Crew wants the city to pay for $1.2 million in renovations of new buildings the group has bought for an added station.
A 37-year-old Danville man died Tuesday hours after he was brought to the Danville City Jail, authorities report.
A Thursday morning fire blamed on an electrical issue damaged a Danville home.
It wasn't until the woman got home at the end of the day that she was met by police officers, who told her the patient was her 17-year-old daughter, Montana.