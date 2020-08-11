10-unit Danville apartment complex to be named after city councilman

A 10-unit apartment complex for military veterans and people with disabilities will be named after Danville City Councilman Sherman Saunders.

The complex at 608 Upper St. will be called Sherman M. Saunders Court and will include one- and two-bedroom, handicap-accessible apartments in a restored historic building, the Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority announced Tuesday.

The structure is the site of the former Sledd Memorial Church and the Community Improvement Council Head Start Building.

Saunders dedicated his life to helping others at the age of 15 after hearing Martin Luther King Jr. speak at High Street Baptist Church, a news release stated.

Saunders served in the U.S. Army and worked for Pittsylvania County Community Action for 42 years. He was the group's director for 33 years. The organization works to lift people out of poverty.

He has served on City Council for 22 years, including eight years as mayor from 2008-16. Saunders has served on several local, state and national boards and commissions.

The building will be dedicated at 6 p.m. Sept. 3.