$172K flies in for ramp revamp at Danville Regional Airport

Danville Regional Airport will receive $172,222 from the federal government to go toward a rehabilitation project on the south ramp.

"We appreciate the good news," said Danville Transportation Director Marc Adelman. "This is a unique project."

The money from the U.S. Department of Transportation will pay for design of south ramp project, Adelman said.

Virginia Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced the funding Friday. The money for the Danville airport is part of $10.5 million from the federal government to help pay for projects at seven airports in the commonwealth.

The south ramp, which has 13 inches of concrete that needs rehabilitation, is 510 feet by 425 feet. Officials plan to rubbilize the concrete — or break it up — and overlay it with asphalt, Adelman said.

Officials plan to use the south ramp for business aviation development, aircraft maintenance facilities and for surplus aircraft parking from casino activity, Adelman said, referring to the Caesars Virginia casino project planned at the former Dan River Inc. site in Schoolfield.

An engineering firm is expected to begin design services by July 1 and an estimate of construction costs will be provided to the state by the end of the year, Adelman said.