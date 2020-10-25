7XMOM: What can I say? The bluebird of happiness likes my stretchy pants.

Since it’s still slim pickings on television, I will entertain you with a look back at the fashion evolution of my mother and me. It’s probably more like “devolution,” but you can be the judge and jury.
And I truly think the end result of our fashion choices, which merge and converge through the years, are much like that of everyone reading this.
Let’s begin with my mother, Mary Ellen. She was a June Cleaver clone when we were growing up. She spent her days dusting, vacuuming and mopping. She cleaned the bathroom and the bathroom floors every single day but Sunday, just like every other woman on the block, city and nation. Supper was ready at five sharp. Walter Cronkite at 6:30.
She also wore a dress every day of her life, one that she had made. She had a basic pattern she used for sleeveless cotton “house dresses.” In the winter she added a sweater. We called them her “ball gowns.”
Then in the early 70s, a life-changing event occurred when someone gave her a pair of blue jeans. She tried them on, and it was instant liberation, a return to her teenage years.
The ball gowns were retired. It was a small step for a woman, but a giant step right into the TPPPS.
Remember those? The Two-Piece Polyester Pant Suit. The business suits for working women and the stay-at-home moms, who used to be called “housewives” in a less persnickety age. Add a scarf and you looked like Carol Brady.
Mother went to the old Kings Store, where Ollie’s is now, and bought three TPPPSes and a couple pairs of jeans for the weekend.
About this time I married, became a young mother and bought myself three TPPPSes. I became a stay-at-home mom, and my newly liberated mother went to work.
I literally lived in those three outfits for a couple of years, being too poor to have much choice in my wardrobe. Every day I look in my closet that is now full with many choices, I remember from whence I came and am grateful.
As far as my mother, she started working at a local college during registration times, discovered video games and bought a computer. Now she is 88 years old and lives in fleece outfits, plays Free Cell on a Kindle and eats exactly what she wants to, including a lot of Cheetos.
Support Local Journalism
I’m almost there. Since I became a work-at-home freelancer, I live in blue jeans for regular days, dress slacks for interviews and dresses for Sundays.
Well, that was until the pandemic hit and I found some nice knit pants with a stretchy waistband which, at a properly distanced social distance and narrowed eyelids, can pass for dress pants.
Now, properly jeanned for most of the day, I get nervous about five in the afternoon and start hankering for my stretchy pants.
“Is it five o’clock yet?” I ask David. “Can I put on my comfortable pants?”
He doesn’t care. He’s too busy this time of the year hankering for the day he can pull out the flannel.
I daresay I am not worse than most of the people trying to make it through this pandemic by finding solace and comfort in their stretchy pants.
I even wore mine on a walk up our road yesterday, even before five o’clock. I figured if anyone stopped me for a fashion violation, I would pretend to be confused and run while they were calling in a silver alert.
No one saw me. I spied someone about a thousand yards away and turned around before they could tell it wasn’t dress pants I had on.
A bluebird flew across my path, so I took that as a sign that nature approved of my choice.
As the saying goes, “It’s five o’clock somewhere.” The pandemic addition should be “And it’s time for stretchy pants.”
I think we’re safe from a polyester pantsuits comeback. Hopefully, the fashion of torn jeans wears out its tacky welcome soon. I doubt sensible women will ever wear dresses every day again. And old(er) women like me should avoid jeggings like the coronavirus.
So that leaves me pretty much at the end of the line, and I’m not going to start over. I will walk confidently into my future with stretchy pants.
The bluebird of happiness approves.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.