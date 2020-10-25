7XMOM: What can I say? The bluebird of happiness likes my stretchy pants.

Since it’s still slim pickings on television, I will entertain you with a look back at the fashion evolution of my mother and me. It’s probably more like “devolution,” but you can be the judge and jury.

And I truly think the end result of our fashion choices, which merge and converge through the years, are much like that of everyone reading this.

Let’s begin with my mother, Mary Ellen. She was a June Cleaver clone when we were growing up. She spent her days dusting, vacuuming and mopping. She cleaned the bathroom and the bathroom floors every single day but Sunday, just like every other woman on the block, city and nation. Supper was ready at five sharp. Walter Cronkite at 6:30.

She also wore a dress every day of her life, one that she had made. She had a basic pattern she used for sleeveless cotton “house dresses.” In the winter she added a sweater. We called them her “ball gowns.”

Then in the early 70s, a life-changing event occurred when someone gave her a pair of blue jeans. She tried them on, and it was instant liberation, a return to her teenage years.

The ball gowns were retired. It was a small step for a woman, but a giant step right into the TPPPS.