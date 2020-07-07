930 Dan River Region businesses received as much as $128 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans, data shows

Businesses throughout the Dan River Region received somewhere between $70.7 million and $128.3 million in federal coronavirus aid, according to data released by the Small Business Administration.

The recipients, which crossed all sectors and even included some nonprofits, received payments ranging from as little as $1,000 to possibly as much as $5 million.

In total, 930 businesses throughout Danville and Pittsylvania County received loans through the Paycheck Protection Program, the emergency lending program meant to help small business keep employees on payrolls amid the economic fallout caused by efforts meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Yet the SBA data — released Monday — appears to have some discrepancies when it comes to the number of jobs that local businesses are retaining with the funds. Several companies that received multi-million dollar loans were listed as retaining zero employees, while another business was listed as retaining significantly more employees than it actually has.

“I don’t know how that would have been interpreted that way,” Lewis Wall Jr., president and CEO of Chatham-based Davenport Energy, said of why the federal data indicates that his company did not retain any of its employees with a loan of between $2 million and $5 million.