A bold vision for Danville's future, ground breaks on future site of Center for Manufacturing Advancement

Ground was broken last week on the future site of the Center for Manufacturing Advancement on the campus of the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research campus in Danville.
The center is expected to open in 2022. When completed, it will offer more than 50,000 square feet of technology education and integration space for manufacturing companies looking to expand or establish their presence in Southern Virginia.
Institute Executive Director Mark Gignac said the project has not experienced any delays because of the COVID-19 pandemic and that it’s fulfilling to see it reach this point.
“We’re extraordinarily excited,” he said last week. “Our efforts in the overall advanced manufacturing area are very well recognized these days. We were fortunate we had a lot of support from the General Assembly, as well as the governor's office. So this week to have the site work begin, it felt like a long time coming.”
The CMA, slated to cost $25.5 million, is funded by Virginia and the Danville Regional Foundation. The two-story building will offer offices, meeting rooms and an assortment of concierge-like services for businesses looking to bring their manufacturing efforts to the Dan River Region.
“The vision for this center is bold, and it will have an enormous impact on our region’s future by providing the resources and environment for innovators and manufacturers to come together and create new products,” Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones said in a news release. “I look forward to seeing what products and innovations come out of this center in the years to come and the new opportunities that will be available for our citizens.”
Troy Simpson, the director of advanced manufacturing at the Institute, said the Center for Manufacturing Advancement will serve as a “landing place” to help businesses get settled. Further, he said, it will also offer technical support and introduce those businesses to techniques and technology they will need to remain relevant in their industries.
“The bigger picture for this is to make sure this region has a resource for years to come for manufacturers to have a place to go to discover new processes, learn about new and emerging technologies and get those technologies integrated into their operations as quickly as possible,” he said.
When considering the technological and manufacturing programming and education already available at the Institute, Gignac said the pool of possible future employees in various industries is already being created on their campus. The companies that take advantage of the Center for Manufacturing Advancement may not have to go far to recruit their newest members once the presence in Virginia is established.
“In addition to the A-Z services we will offer someone who comes here,” Gignac said, “we already have many programs in place that are building this pipeline of workers long before they are in the company mode.”
Over time, as more and more businesses make the decision to relocate to the area and utilize this new space, Simpson said the region will see the benefits of becoming a manufacturing hub once again.
“It’s no longer going to be the old industries that we once knew, but there’s a tremendous amount of opportunity for communities who can embrace 21st century manufacturing,” he said. “I truly think it’s a pivotal moment. It’s one piece of the puzzle to rebuild the manufacturing vibrancy in this region.”