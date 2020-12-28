A bold vision for Danville's future, ground breaks on future site of Center for Manufacturing Advancement

Troy Simpson, the director of advanced manufacturing at the Institute, said the Center for Manufacturing Advancement will serve as a “landing place” to help businesses get settled. Further, he said, it will also offer technical support and introduce those businesses to techniques and technology they will need to remain relevant in their industries.

“The bigger picture for this is to make sure this region has a resource for years to come for manufacturers to have a place to go to discover new processes, learn about new and emerging technologies and get those technologies integrated into their operations as quickly as possible,” he said.

When considering the technological and manufacturing programming and education already available at the Institute, Gignac said the pool of possible future employees in various industries is already being created on their campus. The companies that take advantage of the Center for Manufacturing Advancement may not have to go far to recruit their newest members once the presence in Virginia is established.

“In addition to the A-Z services we will offer someone who comes here,” Gignac said, “we already have many programs in place that are building this pipeline of workers long before they are in the company mode.”