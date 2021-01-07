A pandemic shift in finances: Prioritize, simplify, save

Here are some ideas for simplifying your life and morphing your money habits from carefree to careful.

THE GIFT OF PRIORITIZATION

Leo Babauta, 46, a writer in Southern California, is on a mission to help people "implement Zen habits in daily life." He believes the pandemic has given us the gift of prioritization.

"When things are falling apart, it helps us realize what's most important to us," Babauta says. "This will help us to simplify our lives as we move forward because simplicity really boils down to two steps: Identify what is most important to you, and eliminate everything else."

On Babauta's blog at ZenHabits.net, he chronicles a long list of life changes through the years: quitting smoking, paying off debt, losing weight and taking control of his finances.

He stopped living paycheck to paycheck by addressing the things that turn us to bad financial habits in the first place: fear, anxiety and stress. Babauta says that the COVID outbreak has sparked him to be even more focused on "taking care of myself, meditating, walking and getting rest."