AeroFarms breaks ground in Ringgold on largest aeroponic vertical farm in the world
AeroFarms breaks ground in Ringgold on largest aeroponic vertical farm in the world

AeroFarms

A groundbreaking was held Thursday for AeroFarms at Cane Creek Industrial Centre on Thursday. 

 John R. Crane/Register & bee
AeroFarms

Gov. Ralph Northam speaks during the groundbreaking for AeroFarms at Cane Creek Industrial Centre on Thursday. 

RINGGOLD — AeroFarms broke ground on its planned 136,000-square-foot indoor vertical farming facility at Cane Creek Industrial Centre Thursday. 

Gov. Ralph Northam and other officials spoke at the event. 

The company first announced the project in December 2019, during an event that also included Northam in attendance. 

The Newark, N.J.-based company will invest more than $53 million and bring at least 92 jobs for its aeroponic vertical farm, which will be the largest and most sophisticated in the world.

Local and state officials — we well as representatives from AeroFarms — attended the ceremony. 

Northam praised the collaboration between Pittsylvania County and Danville to attract the project.

"It is because people put their politics aside and work together," Northam said.  

The company's process involves growing such crops as leafy green vegetables in stacks at a rate said to be 390 times more productive than field-grown plants. It uses no soil, sunlight or chemicals and takes place indoors, where the environment is brought to the crops.

Vertical growing uses LED lighting and aeroponic mist on leafy greens in stacks that can reach as high as 40 feet. It mists the greens’ roots with nutrients, water and oxygen, using 95% less water than field farming and 40% less than hydroponics, according to the company’s website.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Pittsylvania County, Danville and the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance to secure the project for Virginia.

