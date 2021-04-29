AeroFarms breaks ground in Ringgold on largest aeroponic vertical farm in the world

RINGGOLD — AeroFarms broke ground on its planned 136,000-square-foot indoor vertical farming facility at Cane Creek Industrial Centre Thursday.

Gov. Ralph Northam and other officials spoke at the event.

The company first announced the project in December 2019, during an event that also included Northam in attendance.

The Newark, N.J.-based company will invest more than $53 million and bring at least 92 jobs for its aeroponic vertical farm, which will be the largest and most sophisticated in the world.

Local and state officials — we well as representatives from AeroFarms — attended the ceremony.

Northam praised the collaboration between Pittsylvania County and Danville to attract the project.

"It is because people put their politics aside and work together," Northam said.

The company's process involves growing such crops as leafy green vegetables in stacks at a rate said to be 390 times more productive than field-grown plants. It uses no soil, sunlight or chemicals and takes place indoors, where the environment is brought to the crops.