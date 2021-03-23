 Skip to main content
After months of closure, Danville's iconic Mayflower restaurant opening under new owners
Danville

Mayflower Seafood

Under new owners, Danville's Mayflower seafood restaurant plans to open again in April.

 Mayflower Seafood, provided

After seven months of closure, the Mayflower seafood restaurant in Danville is planning to open again in April under new ownership.

For 32 years, the Danville Mayflower provided the community with a home-cooked taste of the sea. Original owners Gus and Joanne Kostopanagiotis retired in September after 45 years in the restaurant business. With their retirement, the Mayflower appeared to be closed for good.  

On Feb. 26, Armando Mata and Marcos Duarte bought the Mayflower and stared making plans to bring it back to life. Both Mata and Duarte own the Mayflower in Madison, N.C., and both knew the impact the restaurant had in the Danville community.

The move “made sense,” according to Mata, and the two began to work toward a reopening.

With the new ownership came a healthy dose of skepticism from the community.

“A lot of people were saying it was too good to be true," Mata said. "Most people didn’t believe it when they heard we were opening again.” .

Addressing swirling rumors with other new seafood eateries springing up in Danville, Mata said those establishments serve as “healthy competition” for Mayflower.

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayflower served food only through pick-up orders. When the restaurant opens in April, so will its dining room, but it won’t be able to serve parties of 10 or more due to current restrictions.

The community is ready for Mayflower’s return. The restaurant’s Facebook page has swelled in popularity and people have showed their support.

“It’s so awesome Mayflower is opening back up,” said Chance Mathews. “It was always such a pleasure to enjoy great food, at great prices, with family.”

Mayflower is also hiring cashiers, hostesses and servers. For those interested in applying, call the restaurant at 434-792-8817.

