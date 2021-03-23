After months of closure, Danville's iconic Mayflower restaurant opening under new owners

After seven months of closure, the Mayflower seafood restaurant in Danville is planning to open again in April under new ownership.

For 32 years, the Danville Mayflower provided the community with a home-cooked taste of the sea. Original owners Gus and Joanne Kostopanagiotis retired in September after 45 years in the restaurant business. With their retirement, the Mayflower appeared to be closed for good.

On Feb. 26, Armando Mata and Marcos Duarte bought the Mayflower and stared making plans to bring it back to life. Both Mata and Duarte own the Mayflower in Madison, N.C., and both knew the impact the restaurant had in the Danville community.

The move “made sense,” according to Mata, and the two began to work toward a reopening.

With the new ownership came a healthy dose of skepticism from the community.

“A lot of people were saying it was too good to be true," Mata said. "Most people didn’t believe it when they heard we were opening again.” .

Addressing swirling rumors with other new seafood eateries springing up in Danville, Mata said those establishments serve as “healthy competition” for Mayflower.