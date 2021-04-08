After slow winter season, vendors hope brighter days ahead at Danville Farmers’ Market

In addition to the clinics, Porzio also had to cancel two weekends due to winter storms that left some of the city without power.

Rusty East, co-owner of White Oak Mountain Honey, understands the importance of vaccinations and clinics, but saw fellow farmers struggle to turn a profit in the market. If clinics and the market operated at the same time, no one could cater to social distancing, which could mean further market cancellations.

“For the summer market, I wouldn’t be surprised if some vendors were turned away because we don’t have any room in,” East said.

There were also “half as many” vendors in the winter market because some vendors didn’t know where or if they could set up a stand.

For Porzio, the goal is a return to normalcy, which will guarantee more room and availability for vendors to showcase their homegrown products. At least 40 vendors have showed interest in the upcoming summer market, scheduled to start May 9.

With the excitement of the upcoming market comes a sense of caution and healthy skepticism.

“This whole pandemic’s been like the line from Forrest Gump: ‘Life’s like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re going to get,” said Waddey.