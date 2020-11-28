Amid changing shopping landscape, Danville retailers adapt to pandemic holiday

With the Danville area and rest of the nation entering the holiday season during an escalating pandemic, retailers are doing what they can to accommodate consumers wary of venturing out to shop.
Karen's Hallmark Shop in Danville Mall has seen a climb in customers taking advantage of of its offer to take call-in orders and curbside service, said owner Karen Johnston.
"We're being their personal shopper for them," Johnston said Wednesday.
Customers will tell Johnston's employees what they want, Karen's will then grab those items from the shelves and deliver to customers curbside.
"That's been a big hit," she said. "We did that normally, but I see that increasing on a daily basis."
Shoppers are also buying gift wrap and the employees will wrap their presents for them, Johnston said. In addition, the store has been opening earlier for loyal customers to come in for some alone time while purchasing items.
The pandemic has also pushed many consumers to shop online even more than they were before. And when they are in the stores, they're taking precautions.
"I definitely don't go out as much and definitely do more online shopping," Danville resident Madison Scearce told the Danville Register & Bee in the parking lot in front of Marshall's at Coleman Marketplace.
Scearce also avoids touching the carts while in stores, she said.
According to the National Retail Federation, online and other non-store holiday sales in 2020 are expected to increase between 20% and 30%, to between $202.5 billion and $218.4 billion. That's up from $168.7 billion last year.
Overall holiday sales in November and December are projected to go up between 3.6% and 5.2% over 2019, to a total of between $755.3 billion and $766.7 billion, according to the NRF, based in Washington, D.C. Those figures do not include car dealers, gas stations or restaurants.
At Target, the Minneapolis-based company has been offering "Black Friday Now" deals throughout November, allowing customers access to deals "on their terms, without waiting for traditionally busy shopping days," according to information from the company. They've been available via same-day drive-up and order pick-up.
Target has a location at Coleman Marketplace in Danville.
Local businesses have been shifting more emphasis to online sales since the pandemic.
Roslyn Preston, owner of The Vintage Boutique clothing store on North Union Street, has been posting lots of merchandise online.
"Online sales have increased," Preston said Wednesday, adding that she is beginning to offer delivery as a result of the pandemic.
"Hopefully, the delivery business will pick up and just make it more accessible for customers who are not comfortable coming to the boutique," she said.
Preston, who moved her business from Old Piney Forest Road across from Bonner Middle School to downtown in July, has also put up signs around town reminding people of her relocation.
With additional space now, she has been able to expand the men's section in her store to offer more products including vintage hats, sweaters, vests and coats.
Haymore Garden Center on Franklin Turnpike has extended the number of days for some of its sales, said co-owner Wendy Haymore.
"We have extended the days so that customer foot traffic can more spread out ... so we don't have so much congestion in the store," she said.
The business has also been holding live sales on Facebook on Thursday nights, Haymore said.
"They can buy online if they don't feel comfortable coming in," she said. "We're having to think outside the box a lot."
Back over at the Danville Mall, Johnston said customer volume is not as high as it was last year, but it is slowly coming back. It's much better than is was last spring when the pandemic hit and state restrictions on public gatherings were imposed.
"I see it increasing every week," Johnston said.
Shopper Monnette Stewart said she is making more purchases online. The Martinsville resident, who frequents the mall once or twice a week, lamented the impersonality of shopping during the COVID pandemic.
"You don't have the same interaction with people," she said outside Belk on the upper level of the mall.
Also, even Friday nights at the mall have been devoid of people this year — unlike in 2019, she said.
"It was very different," Stewart said.
