Amid changing shopping landscape, Danville retailers adapt to pandemic holiday

"Hopefully, the delivery business will pick up and just make it more accessible for customers who are not comfortable coming to the boutique," she said.

Preston, who moved her business from Old Piney Forest Road across from Bonner Middle School to downtown in July, has also put up signs around town reminding people of her relocation.

With additional space now, she has been able to expand the men's section in her store to offer more products including vintage hats, sweaters, vests and coats.

Haymore Garden Center on Franklin Turnpike has extended the number of days for some of its sales, said co-owner Wendy Haymore.

"We have extended the days so that customer foot traffic can more spread out ... so we don't have so much congestion in the store," she said.

The business has also been holding live sales on Facebook on Thursday nights, Haymore said.

"They can buy online if they don't feel comfortable coming in," she said. "We're having to think outside the box a lot."