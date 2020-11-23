As customers plan for fewer guests, restaurants seeing smaller orders for Thanksgiving plates

“It keeps you busy,” Waller said of the holiday. “It’s going to be close. Even with the virus, it’ll be close [to the same number as previous years].”

Holiday orders have hardly slowed down at all at O’Kelly’s Deli & Pastries, according to CEO Wyndy Collie. She said the chain — which has locations on Piney Forest Road and South Main Street in Danville, along with others in Tightsqueeze, Martinsville, Brosville, South Boston and Roxboro, North Carolina — will usually see about 500 orders for hams and 250 others for turkey trays each Thanksgiving, and numbers are trending in that direction again this year.

Collie said orders can be made at any of the locations, but all of the food is prepared at the Piney Forest location. The chain also offers an assortment of side dishes and cakes, and Collie estimated that they sell about 500 dozens of dinner rolls.

“So far the numbers have been about the same,” she said. “It’s very refreshing to know that people trust us and let us help them make their holiday special.”

Elsewhere in the Martinsville area, Sirloin House, located at 500 Commonwealth Blvd. West, offers take-away orders of various Thanksgiving meal fixings, and the restaurant will also be open until 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.