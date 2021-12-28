As Danville-area businesses brace for minimum wage increase, some hope it'll help attract workers

Restaurant owner Eljir Clark believes a higher minimum wage will help employees, but the state's rise in the pay-floor that takes effect Saturday will pose a challenge for his business.

"At this point, I don't see myself laying anybody off, but it's going to be a little bit of a strain," Clark, owner of The Lazy Bee Chicken & Waffles Bar & Grill on North Main Street, said during an interview at his establishment Monday morning.

The Lazy Bee has 21 employees, including wait-staff and line cooks. He pays servers $3.50 per hour plus tips, while cooks currently make between $10 and $17 an hour, depending on their skills and experience.

He said he needs more cooking equipment to handle more food orders and increase customer turnover so he can make more money to cover the upcoming wage hike.

"If I could get more equipment and be more efficient," he said. "This business is about one thing, it's about turnover. I don't believe in laying people off, I believe in more efficiency."

He would like help from the city in the form of a loan so he can purchase better waffle irons and other items for his kitchen.

"It's a good thing," he said of the minimum wage increase. "But I think we could use a little support from the city."

The minimum-wage increase taking effect Saturday is part of the commonwealth’s phased approach to lifting the rate to $15 an hour in 2026. Following the boost to $11 per hour in January, the state’s minimum wage will go up to $12 in January 2023 and $13.50 per hour in January 2025 before reaching $15.

However, the increases scheduled for 2025 and 2026 must be re-enacted by the General Assembly before July 2024 in order to become effective.

The current $9.50-an-hour rate went into effect May 1 — a $2.25 increase from the state's previous minimum wage and the federal minimum of $7.25 per hour.

Danville Economic Development Director Corrie T. Bobe pointed to mixed reaction from business owners in the city, with some worried about the increase's effects on product prices, revenues and job security for employees. Others hope to be able to attract and keep more workers in industries badly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.

"Small businesses within the local community have expressed concern regarding the impending changes to the minimum wage and how the increase in labor costs will impact customer pricing, employment numbers, and overall revenue generation," Bobe said Monday. "There are some, however, that see this increase as a way to help attract and retain workers within industry sectors that have been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the retail, food and beverage, and service-based businesses, along with helping to enhance the quality of life for employees."

Either way, the most consistent question from local business owners is how they will cover the additional labor costs, Bobe added.

Steve DelGiorno, owner at Crema & Vine coffee and wine bar and cafe, was not bothered when the wage went up to $9.50. But he is wary of the upcoming hike.

"We're getting crushed with increasing labor costs and cost of goods whilst in the middle of a pandemic," DelGiorno during a busy lunch hour at his business. "It ain't easy."

He is trying to find as many efficiencies as possible to offset costs, such as buying smarter and managing employees' hours, he said.

"The last thing we want to do is to have to increase prices," he said. "So far, we haven't."

Rick Barker, owner of Mucho Taqueria and Tequileria, as well Supply Resources Inc. and Thrive Logistics, has about 100 employees among his three businesses.

Just before the increase to $9.50 an hour went into effect earlier this, Barker was opposed to the hike in the minimum wage because it was government imposed.

But with market conditions driving increases in pay above and beyond what has been legislated by the General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Ralph Northam, Barker said Monday he has no problem with the $11-an-hour rate going into effect.

"It will not be having an impact on any of our businesses because the market has risen above these proposed minimum wages," Barker said. "We can't hire anybody for minimum wage, anyway."

Before, Barker believed a $15-an-hour minimum wage would have put Southside Virginia at a competitive disadvantage with Northern Virginia, where wages and the cost of living are much higher. But the labor market, even in the Dan River Region, has elevated pay for workers.

"We're not at a competitive disadvantage," Barker said.

