As Danville business activity accelerates, planning department sees increase in rezoning, license applications

Danville's planning department is seeing a surge in applications for rezoning and special use-permits.
The city is on its way to far surpassing the number of requests for special-use permits and rezoning compared to last year and 2018.
According to figures provided by planning director Doug Plachcinski, the city has already received five rezoning requests so far this year. That's higher than all of 2018 and just one less than all of 2019, when there were six rezoning applications.
There were four rezoning applications in 2018, six in 2019, and 12 last year.
As for special-use permits, the city is already on the cusp of exceeding this year the number of special-use permit applications filed during all of 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic dominated headlines, prompted restrictions and devastated the economy.
Some of the applications this year are spillovers from activity delayed in 2020 due to the pandemic, Plachcinski said. The city's focus on economic growth has also played a role.
"I would be remiss to leave out the hard work the economic development team does," Plachcinski said.
As for whether plans the Caesars Virginia casino have been a factor, Plachcinski said it's too soon to tell.
"I don't think the effect of that is really clear yet," he said. "No doubt, it's a catalyst for growth we anticipate."
City Manager Ken Larking agreed that the city's efforts to attract industry and revitalize its downtown have contributed to the increase in activity.
"The city has worked pretty diligently over the past several years to improve the economic conditions of our community and that has got to be playing a role in our success," he said.
2019 saw 45 applications for special-use permits, more than double over 2018's 20 requests and nearly four times more than in 2020, when there were 12, according to figures from Plachcinski.
The number of special-use permit requests skyrocketed two years ago when the city began requiring them for skilled-game operators that year. The majority of those 45 applications were from those establishments, Plachcinski said.
Business license clearances — or when the planning department declares that a business is zoned properly — are also up, at 134 so far this year. That's already more than two-thirds of the 222 approved in all of 2020.
In 2019, there were 285 business license clearances and 264 in 2018.
Buildings in the River District are filling up with commercial establishments, Plachcinski said.
"I've noticed an increased absorption rate since I got here," he said, citing the recent relocation of Blue Moon Tattoo & Body Piercing to 401 Bridge St. from Ringgold as an example.
Impotters Clayworx also recently opened in the 400 block of Lynn Street, an area that includes other establishments, as well, he pointed out.
Also, the Danville Planning Commission has nine agenda items so far for its next meeting on June 7, he said.