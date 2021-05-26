As Danville business activity accelerates, planning department sees increase in rezoning, license applications

"I don't think the effect of that is really clear yet," he said. "No doubt, it's a catalyst for growth we anticipate."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

City Manager Ken Larking agreed that the city's efforts to attract industry and revitalize its downtown have contributed to the increase in activity.

"The city has worked pretty diligently over the past several years to improve the economic conditions of our community and that has got to be playing a role in our success," he said.

2019 saw 45 applications for special-use permits, more than double over 2018's 20 requests and nearly four times more than in 2020, when there were 12, according to figures from Plachcinski.

The number of special-use permit requests skyrocketed two years ago when the city began requiring them for skilled-game operators that year. The majority of those 45 applications were from those establishments, Plachcinski said.

Business license clearances — or when the planning department declares that a business is zoned properly — are also up, at 134 so far this year. That's already more than two-thirds of the 222 approved in all of 2020.

In 2019, there were 285 business license clearances and 264 in 2018.