As Virginia poised to enter Phase Three, cases rising in Pittsylvania-Danville Health District; local leaders encourage continued mask wearing

Added Pittsylvania Danville Health Director Scott Spillmann: "We can look forward with greater confidence if everyone will practice the hygiene and social distancing behaviors."

Over the past two weeks, the number of cases in Pittsylvania County has jumped from 50 to 88, while those in Danville have gone from 60 to 73. Over the last two weeks, new cases have been reported sporadically, with some days seeing no new cases in either locality while other days have multiple. For instance, on Saturday, 10 new cases were reported in the health district, while there were no new cases reported the day before.

“As for the numbers [cases], an apparent jump in cases might be a result of when the cases were reported in relation to the timing of the daily announced numbers. Sometimes numbers from late one day do not appear until the second or even early on the third day,” Spillmann said.

Spillmann also noted that the variances are caused by some other factors.

"There will be fluctuations based upon timing of reports, circumstances of exposures [families, congregate settings], changes in one’s health, attention to health behaviors of Hygiene and Social distancing," he wrote.