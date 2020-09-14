Averett ranked among top 10 liberal arts colleges in South

Averett University has landed another spot among U.S. News & World Report's top 20 best liberal arts colleges in the South.

The Danville university ranked No. 18 in the report released Monday, according to a news release from Averett. In 2019, the university was No. 15.

U.S. News & World Report uses a complex formula, sometimes with up to 16 metrics, to rank the best colleges.

“We are always grateful when third-party endorsements recognize Averett’s immense amount of passion, innovation and dedication to our students,” Averett University President Tiffany M. Franks wrote in the news release.

In addition, Averett was ranked No. 7 out of 15 best colleges in the South for veterans this year. It also earned the No. 16 slot among regional colleges in the South on a list of top performers for social mobility, a metric that assesses how well schools graduated students who received federal Pell Grants.

