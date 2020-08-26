Business owners in Schoolfield think Danville casino a good bet

For two employees at Gregory Howard General Dentistry down the street from Family Haircuts and within sight of the area in question, a casino would generate needed tax revenue for Danville.

But even though office manager Shana DeHart sees the benefits, she has mixed feelings about it.

"I think it's good for the jobs, but I'm worried about the crime rate," DeHart said, adding that a casino would bring more businesses to the Schoolfield area.

Co-worker Kitty Wells, who used to live in Maryland — a state that has casinos — has no problem with the idea of one here.

"I just don't see where it's that bad," said Wells, a receptionist at the dentist office.

It will give people in Danville something to do, DeHart added.

Back over at Family Haircuts, Allen said she was anxious to see what type of work, if any, would be done to the roads in Schoolfield if a casino opens. The city is paying a firm, EPR, PC in Charlottesville, $27,500 to determine how such a project would affect traffic. Officials said they are not sure whether any roads would be widened.