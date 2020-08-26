Business owners in Schoolfield think Danville casino a good bet

Family Haircuts owner Cathy Allen is excited about the possibility of Caesars Entertainment bringing a casino to Schoolfield.
"I hope it will give Danville a face-lift," said Allen from her Schoolfield business, located across from Hardee's on West Main Street, a few blocks from where the casino would be located.
A casino resort could spur more economic development in the area, she believes.
"It's very exciting to see what businesses it will bring," Allen said just before long-time customer Russell "Peewee" Moore walked in for a haircut.
Moore, who lives on Westover Drive, thinks a casino would be good for the economy and added that he would probably try it out if one were to open.
"If I like it, I'll keep coming back," said Moore, 65.
If Danville voters approve a casino on Nov. 3, Caesars would build a resort casino that would create 1,300 jobs with competitive benefits packages and average pay between $35,000 and $47,000 annually.
The project is expected to bring in $34 million in annual revenue for Danville and generate 900 construction jobs.
Caesars hopes to invest more than $400 million to build a facility with at least 300 hotel rooms, a 35,000-square-foot conference center, a 2,500-seat live entertainment venue, restaurants and bars, 2,000 slot machines, 75 table games, 16 poker tables and a sportsbook to wager on various sports competitions.
For two employees at Gregory Howard General Dentistry down the street from Family Haircuts and within sight of the area in question, a casino would generate needed tax revenue for Danville.
But even though office manager Shana DeHart sees the benefits, she has mixed feelings about it.
"I think it's good for the jobs, but I'm worried about the crime rate," DeHart said, adding that a casino would bring more businesses to the Schoolfield area.
Co-worker Kitty Wells, who used to live in Maryland — a state that has casinos — has no problem with the idea of one here.
"I just don't see where it's that bad," said Wells, a receptionist at the dentist office.
It will give people in Danville something to do, DeHart added.
Back over at Family Haircuts, Allen said she was anxious to see what type of work, if any, would be done to the roads in Schoolfield if a casino opens. The city is paying a firm, EPR, PC in Charlottesville, $27,500 to determine how such a project would affect traffic. Officials said they are not sure whether any roads would be widened.
Brenda Townshend, owner of Alterations by Brenda down the other side of the street from Family Haircuts on West Main Street in Schoolfield, takes no issue with a casino almost next door to her business.
"It's fine with me," she said. "Danville needs the income."
Townshend occasionally travels to Cherokee, North Carolina, which has the Caesar's brand Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort.
"I'm not a big gambler, but it's fun to go there once in a while," Townshend said.
Restaurant owners in the vicinity of the proposed casino said a Caesars resort would be a boon to their sales.
"We might get more business out of it," said Terry Clay, owner of Stateline Diner in Dan River Plaza next to Family Dollar in Schoolfield.
More people would flock to the area if a casino opens here, she said.
Pat Costagliola, owner of Frank's Italian Restaurant at the corner of Memorial Drive and Bishop Road, said, "It would be a tremendous help to my business."
Bishop Road, from Memorial Drive, runs up to West Main Street adjacent to the Dan River Inc. property in Schoolfield where the casino would be located.
The whole area needs to be revitalized, Costagliola said.
Also, workers employed at Caesars would be well-paid and would circulate that money in the local economy, he said.
"People with good jobs who make money will spend money," he said.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.