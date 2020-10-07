Business support amid COVID-19 crisis takes center stage at virtual forum for Danville City Council candidates

COVID-19 has had a tremendous impact on small businesses, especially those in the restaurant and hospitality industries, Shanks said.

It is the responsibility of local government to identify the needs of the population and coordinate how to mitigate those needs, Shanks said, adding that the city has done a good job addressing challenges posed by the pandemic.

"We need to take this experience and document it and use it to develop a manual for ... situations like this," Shanks said.

Carter said, due to COVID, many businesses are "teetering on the brink right now." Small businesses add stability and vitality to a community, she said.

"It is necessary for us as a city to embrace our small businesses, find out what their needs are to make sure these businesses don't disappear," Carter said.

In addition, the city needs to be able to grow its infrastructure, she said. COVID has exposed the disparities in digital access in the community, she said.

"Some people on the outskirts are not getting WiFi at home," she said, referring especially to children who have to take virtual classes from home during the pandemic.

"We need to make sure all citizens get access," Carter said.