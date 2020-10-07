Business support amid COVID-19 crisis takes center stage at virtual forum for Danville City Council candidates

Three people running for Danville City Council in a special November election faced off in a candidate forum Wednesday night.
Hosted by the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce, the hour-long virtual forum via Zoom focused on what candidates would do regarding economic development, reduced funding from state and federal government, what makes them qualified for council, how the city would position itself to be more business friendly and prepared for a disaster such as a pandemic, and challenges facing economic development over the next few years.
Petrina Carter, Fred Shanks and Bryant Hood are vying to take over the seat vacated by Adam Tomer in the middle of his council term.
Hunter Byrnes, chamber board member and legislative committee chairman, moderated the forum.
Hood said the city must find ways to make small businesses — and the resources that support them — more successful. Also, a plan must be developed for small businesses in case of an another disaster such as COVID-19.
"We have to create a disaster response plan for businesses," Hood said.
Another challenge is keeping the city's population in Danville amid gentrification, he said. Will houses in the city's neighborhoods have better investments or improvements, Hood asked.
COVID-19 has had a tremendous impact on small businesses, especially those in the restaurant and hospitality industries, Shanks said.
It is the responsibility of local government to identify the needs of the population and coordinate how to mitigate those needs, Shanks said, adding that the city has done a good job addressing challenges posed by the pandemic.
"We need to take this experience and document it and use it to develop a manual for ... situations like this," Shanks said.
Carter said, due to COVID, many businesses are "teetering on the brink right now." Small businesses add stability and vitality to a community, she said.
"It is necessary for us as a city to embrace our small businesses, find out what their needs are to make sure these businesses don't disappear," Carter said.
In addition, the city needs to be able to grow its infrastructure, she said. COVID has exposed the disparities in digital access in the community, she said.
"Some people on the outskirts are not getting WiFi at home," she said, referring especially to children who have to take virtual classes from home during the pandemic.
"We need to make sure all citizens get access," Carter said.
As for budgetary priorities in the city amid reduced funding from the federal and state governments, Shanks pointed to the city's three main goals of crime reduction, improving education and growing Danville. Those will continue to be Danville's focus in developing its budget, he said.
Also, it is imperative that the city continues to advocate for funding police and public safety overall, he said. Danville must also work to improve its school system and increase its student population, he said.
"It is important that Danville Public Schools becomes a strong school system again," Shanks said.
Carter said council needs to look at what it can do to grow Danville and "ensure that our budget stays solid." Improving can be done through innovation and partnerships, Carter said.
"It is through partnerships where we can get more done for the city and not necessarily spend more money," she said.
Equal opportunity for all citizens, public safety and supporting the school system are paramount, Hood said. Also, every city starts with its downtown, but it's important not to forget about the other parts of Danville, he said.
"I want to make sure the outskirts feel involved with what opportunities are already here," Hood said, adding that promoting tourism can also play a role in that.
