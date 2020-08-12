Caesars launches casino referendum campaign in Danville

In 2010, the last time the company went to the ballot, the referendum passed by 80% to 20%. Realizing the popularity of gaming in the area, the legislature repealed the requirement for casino gaming to be periodically reauthorized in county-wide votes.

At least one local minister opposes allowing a casino to Danville.

Danny Campbell, senior pastor at The Tabernacle on South Boston Road, said, “My principal objection is that for there to be a winner, somebody’s got to be a loser. It’s a sin to make your benefit based on somebody else’s suffering.”

The city and its residents will gain as a result of others’ losses if a casino comes to Danville, he said.

“We’re positioning ourselves to benefit based on those problem gamblers and even casual gamblers that lose, so that we can win,” he said. “That’s a bad idea.”

Danville residents voted “yes” in November 2019 on whether to allow pari-mutuel betting. That measure passed by a close margin — 51.87% to 48.13%.

Peninsula Pacific, which owns Colonial Downs, owner of Rosie’s Gaming Emporium, which planned to open an off-track betting facility in Danville, spent $311,400 on the pari-mutuel campaign. Colonial Downs spent $10,519.