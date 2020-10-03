 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Caesars to hold virtual employment webinar Tuesday
0 comments
top story

Caesars to hold virtual employment webinar Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}

Caesars Entertainment will hold a virtual employment webinar and information session open to the public next week. 

It is scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and will be hosted by Averett University and Danville Community College. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The session will feature an informational presentation highlighting the careers and culture at Caesars Entertainment. 

Whether Caesars Entertainment will build and operate a Caesars Virginia casino in Schoolfield depends on whether Danville residents will vote to approve the project on Nov. 3. 

Presenters will discuss their personal experiences with the company and answer questions submitted through the webinar's chatroom. 

To register for the online webinar, go to https://averett.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mfz8No83RheanH5oFF2XlA in advance of the session. 

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to set up a good homeschool environment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert