Caesars to hold virtual employment webinar Tuesday

Caesars Entertainment will hold a virtual employment webinar and information session open to the public next week.

It is scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and will be hosted by Averett University and Danville Community College.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The session will feature an informational presentation highlighting the careers and culture at Caesars Entertainment.

Whether Caesars Entertainment will build and operate a Caesars Virginia casino in Schoolfield depends on whether Danville residents will vote to approve the project on Nov. 3.

Presenters will discuss their personal experiences with the company and answer questions submitted through the webinar's chatroom.

To register for the online webinar, go to https://averett.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mfz8No83RheanH5oFF2XlA in advance of the session.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.