Caesars Virginia picks architect for Schoolfield casino project

"This is a project our entire community will be able to be proud of," he said during the council meeting.

A site manager for the project will be selected for the Schoolfield property this year, Gould said, and a contractor to build the casino resort should be selected in the second or third quarter, with a groundbreaking in the fourth quarter.

In addition, conversations with educational partners to establish a framework for workforce training programs will begin this year, Gould said at the time.

On Monday, Jarrett told the Danville Register & Bee there have been preliminary meetings with those partners so far.

"Nothing has been solidified," Jarrett said. "Talks have been promising, though."

Hiring for Caesars should start in the fourth quarter of 2022 or first quarter of 2023. Construction should be complete in the second or third quarter of 2023, with the casino opening in the third or fourth quarter, Gould said.

"We want to open as soon as we can," Gould said.

