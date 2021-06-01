Caesars Virginia requests rezoning of Schoolfield property to casino entertainment district

The Danville Planning Commission will likely recommend next week whether to rezone the former Dan River Inc. site at Schoolfield to allow a casino there.

Caesars Virginia has applied to the city to have the property at 1100 W. Main St. rezoned from heavy industrial to casino entertainment. The city, through a vote by Danville City Council, established permitted uses and regulations for the zoning district last month.

A public hearing will be held during the planning commission’s meeting Monday.

If approved, the casino entertainment district would cover the north side of West Main Street from Bishop Road to Baltimore Avenue.

Planning Commission Chairman Harold Garrison, who voted in favor of the casino during the citywide referendum last November, would not say whether he would vote to recommend approval of the rezoning.

“I would want to see what’s presented,” Garrison said Tuesday. “I try not to make up my mind on anything prior to it coming before us.”

Caesars has been in the conceptual design phase of its planned project at the former Dan River Inc. site, trying to determine where the pieces of the casino resort will go at the property.