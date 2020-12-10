Calibrate your emergency fund to a crisis-prone world

It took a pandemic to convince Americans to take saving money seriously.

For years, Americans set aside 7%-8% of their income. In a knee-jerk reaction to COVID-19, people stashed cash at a historic level. According to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, in April 2020, the personal savings rate exploded to over 33%.

That rush to fund emergency savings has ebbed since, but it's still been about double the 30-year average in recent months.

"The pandemic has certainly presented a whole new set of challenges, both financially, personally and professionally," says Elliot J. Pepper, a certified public accountant and certified financial planner in Baltimore. The need for an emergency fund has become even more acute so that unexpected expenses aren't rolled into costly credit card or consumer debt.

Here's how to decide how much more you may need to save and how to save it.

DETERMINING THE SIZE OF YOUR EMERGENCY FUND

If you used to keep only three months in rainy-day savings, Pepper recommends increasing it to six; if you've had a six-month cushion, increase it to nine.