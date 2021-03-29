Chatham truck firm's $5.2 million expansion drives 27 new jobs

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The firm has two locations in Virginia, with the Chatham facility focusing on the sale of trucks and heavy equipment, and the Danville location offering rental.

“J&J Truck Sales’ long-term success in Danville-Pittsylvania County is a testament to the region’s competitive operating costs and dedicated workforce,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball said in a prepared statement.

“J&J Truck Sales has been a proud part of the Pittsylvania County community for the past quarter century,” Jackie Atkinson, owner of J&J Truck Sales, Inc., said in a prepared statement. “We appreciate our partners at the county and state level who have worked hand-in-hand with us to help make Southside Virginia the best option for expansion."

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Pittsylvania County and the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance to secure the project for Virginia.

Northam approved a $50,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to help Pittsylvania County with the project.

J&J Truck Sales is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.