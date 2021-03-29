Chatham truck firm's $5.2 million expansion drives 27 new jobs

J&J Truck Sales on U.S. 29 in Chatham plans to invest $5.2 million for a new facility and add 27 jobs.
The company, which sells and rents trucks and construction equipment, will have a new 45,000-square-foot facility next to its existing operation at 11453 U.S. 29 in Chatham, Gov. Ralph Northam announced in a news release Monday.
The move will increase its equipment repair, refurbishment and fabrication capacity to better serve the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast construction markets, a news release from the governor's office said.
“This expansion by J&J Truck Sales reaffirms its continued confidence in Pittsylvania County and our commonwealth,” Northam said in a prepared statement. “Well-established companies choosing to reinvest and create new jobs is what helps communities like Chatham flourish.”
Virginia competed with South Carolina for the project.
Based in Chatham, J&J Truck Sales, Inc. a dealer in used dump trucks and a leading construction equipment sales and rental firm.
The company also buys, refurbishes and rents equipment for the construction, industrial, agricultural and excavating industries.
J&J Truck Sales specializes in heavy duty trucks, including service, mechanic, tank, utility, and bucket trucks, and all types of dirt-moving and aerial construction equipment.
The firm has two locations in Virginia, with the Chatham facility focusing on the sale of trucks and heavy equipment, and the Danville location offering rental.
“J&J Truck Sales’ long-term success in Danville-Pittsylvania County is a testament to the region’s competitive operating costs and dedicated workforce,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball said in a prepared statement.
“J&J Truck Sales has been a proud part of the Pittsylvania County community for the past quarter century,” Jackie Atkinson, owner of J&J Truck Sales, Inc., said in a prepared statement. “We appreciate our partners at the county and state level who have worked hand-in-hand with us to help make Southside Virginia the best option for expansion."
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Pittsylvania County and the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance to secure the project for Virginia.
Northam approved a $50,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to help Pittsylvania County with the project.
J&J Truck Sales is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.
“I am pleased that J&J Truck Sales, Inc. has chosen to build on its success in Pittsylvania County by expanding its facility in our community,” Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bob Warren said in a prepared statement.
“That Pittsylvania County will be home to this new business investment and resulting job growth is great news for our community,” Delegate Les Adams, R-Chatham, said in a prepared statement. “I congratulate J&J Truck Sales on this significant expansion and appreciate the efforts of everyone who coordinated the resources necessary to launch this endeavor.”