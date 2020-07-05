City grants, safe customer habits are helping keep Danville small businesses open for now

To that end, though most entities had to close for a short while, there have so far been very few permanent closures reported in the area.

“It’s so encouraging to see our business community find new and innovative ways to serve their customer base and still remain economically viable,” said Diana Schwartz, the executive director of the River District Association. “I think they’ve done an incredible and commendable job in almost constantly changing the way that they have to do business in order to continue to serve customers and survive this very challenging time.”

At Lizzy Lou Boutique at 310 Main St., owner Sarah Gibson took advantage of both the rent reimbursement grant and the grant for marketing expenses. The latter funds mostly went toward Facebook advertising to promote her website and the updated hours of her store.

Of the rent relief grant, Gibson said, “That was really awesome because it came right before we were able to reopen and I was stretching myself a little thin. … That made a huge difference for me.”