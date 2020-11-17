City of Danville, DCC launch partnership for at-risk youth job training

Danville Community College and the city of Danville have launched Project Rebuild, a program that will provide workforce training to at-risk youth ages 18-25.

The partnership was announced Monday at an event held at DCC. The program will provide free 10- to 30-day training for young people who meet financial requirements. No GED or high school diploma are required.

Robert David, certified gang specialist and at-risk youth coordinator for Danville and vice chair of the DCC Advisory Board, along with Brian Jackson, vice president of Workforce Services at DCC, are providing a direct path to higher education, funding and student support services to individuals who have been identified through David’s work with young men and women in the area.

“Community support is at the heart of everything we do at DCC,” Jackson said in a prepared statement. “We are leveraging our programs and resources to meet these students where they are, and to provide a clear path forward to a better tomorrow.”

Students in the Project Rebuild program will pick from a variety of workforce programs for a career field of their choosing.